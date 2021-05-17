There may be something to that, Holland’s film suggests. Hans Werk — a veteran of the Waffen S.S. — was only 8 years old at the 1935 introduction of the Nuremberg race laws. As a child, he says, he was more susceptible to the influence of his pro-Nazi teacher than that of his father. More than anyone else in the film, Werk manifests a deep and seemingly sincere sense of remorse about his wartime actions. That leads him, late in the film, to address a group of nationalist, anti-immigrant German teens, who mostly sit in stony silence as he tells them, “Don’t let yourself be blinded.” (Ironically, the meeting takes place in the Wannsee villa where Hitler’s plan for the Final Solution was hammered out.)