Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid) is an 18-year-old American college student and aspiring violinist who, after getting rejected from an audition for a prestigious music academy, turns to a semester abroad in Ireland, where she hopes to perfect her fiddling skills while staying with relatives in the small town where her deceased brother once studied. Upon arrival, Finley discovers a sketchbook that bro left behind, with a drawing of a grave marker: a broken Celtic cross, next to her scribbled name. What does it mean, and where is this cross? If the carving bears a message for her, such statuary exists in every cemetery in Ireland. The question hangs over the plot like a cloud.