Now might be a good time to add that Rasmussen does this almost entirely by way of animation: In a bold storytelling choice, the filmmaker — who got his start in radio — uses the audio portions of his interviews with Amin and sets them to beautifully drawn sequences that quickly become just as immersive and evocative as live-action film. Interspersing Amin’s memories with vintage newsreel footage of daily life in Kabul and Moscow (an important way station in Amin’s journey), Rasmussen creates the aesthetic distance Amin needs finally to tell his truth, about which he’s understandably guarded, for reasons that become clear. He also engages in the kind of world-building that cinema is made for, allowing viewers to free their own imaginations to enter another person’s consciousness and feel, firsthand, what it might be like to live in their reality.