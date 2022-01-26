But something happens in the film’s second half. Make that several somethings. It’s best to leave the details of the story a surprise, but from this point on, “France” becomes a far better and far more interesting movie, and not just because its narrative becomes more incident-rich, sometimes shockingly so. Dumont doubles down on a trick he’s been using all along, but which I hadn’t really noticed until an hour or so into the movie: For many, many scenes in “France,” Seydoux looks directly — often in close-up — at the camera.