Some of you never paid attention in the first place, and others probably tried to, but just couldn’t understand what the heck it was all about. (It involves something called short-selling and short-squeezing. If your eyes are glazing over, stop reading now.)
But it was a dramatic enough David-and-Goliath tale to capture the attention of Hollywood: HBO is reportedly developing a scripted GameStop film, and MGM has bought the rights to a nonfiction book on the subject, Ben Mezrich’s “The Antisocial Network.” Both are presumably hoping to harness something along the lines of “The Big Short’s” Oscar-winning screenplay, which made the abstruse subject of short-selling not just palatable but wildly entertaining.
In the meantime, there’s “GameStop: Rise of the Players,” a serviceable and lively documentary by Jonah Tulis (“Console Wars”). The filmmaker tries admirably to explain the phenomenon, mostly in the words of the GameStop story’s protagonists, one of whom is — or was — initially known only as Roaring Kitty. The ultimate revelation of the YouTuber’s identity, which includes his real name and another online handle that is not suitable for publication in a family newspaper, is just one of the film’s several twists and turns.
Tulis could stand to offer viewers a bit more explanatory background information of his own, instead of relying almost entirely on talking-head interviews with the titular “players”: small investors and video game aficionados who walk us through the ups and downs of this financial roller-coster ride, in ways that are often engagingly personal, but sometimes leave us in the dark — where, quite frankly, a lot of us are starting from.
The facts to remember are these: Some big investors believed that GameStop was, as a business, circling the drain, and hoped to profit on its demise. But other retail investors — often investing in the stock market via the commission-free Robinhood app, and communicating with each other on social media — believed in the company’s coming turnaround, courtesy of Ryan Cohen, a co-founder of the pet-supply e-tailer Chewy who was bullish on GameStop and making moves to join its board and drag the company into the 21st century. (More than a few GameStop advocates simply loved the brand, perhaps as much as they hated the idea of the investment establishment plotting to make a buck, as they drove their favorite childhood store out of business.)
As a narrative, “GameStop” feels a bit rushed and insider-y, in a way that can be off-putting for viewers coming into it in need of a tutorial. It’s a yarn that’s made for a great storyteller, with thrills and chills to burn. But the way Tulis spins the thread is wonkier and clunkier than it could, or should, be.
Unrated. At area theaters. Contains brief strong language. 94 minutes.