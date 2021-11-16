Phoebe and her older brother Trevor (a mostly wasted Finn Wolfhard, of "Stranger Things") have moved to Oklahoma with their mom (Carrie Coon) after she inherits her father's dilapidated farmhouse. (Egon, shown only in shadow, dies in a brief prologue.) The property — which is, of course, haunted — also just so happens to be near ground zero of the next ectoplasmic eruption involving the same restless supernatural entities behind the infamous Manhattan Crossrip events of 1984: The ancient Sumerian deity Gozer and its two beastly, CGI familiars, Zuul the Gatekeeper and Vinz Clortho the Keymaster, who look like something from "Jurassic Park" crossed with the monster in "Alien."