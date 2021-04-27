It helps that Gunda co-stars with a litter of what just might be the most adorable piglets you have ever seen. The footage of Gunda and her offspring suckling, playing, rolling in the mud and squealing/oinking — which takes up most of the film — is both idyllic and intimate. Kossakovsky’s camera shoots unobtrusively, from close to the ground, capturing something that feels missing from much of our engagement with the animals we eat: seeing (or feeling, if you will) how they lived their lives before the supermarket.