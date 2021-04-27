And it was only in the most superficial sense “about” water. The movie’s real message was a warning about climate change.
Similarly, “Gunda” — whose title is also the name of its porcine subject, a charismatic female pig on a Norwegian farm whom Kossakovsky has described as his “Meryl Streep” — is not really a movie about a pig at all. For one thing, Kossakovsky, who traveled to other farms and sanctuaries in Spain and England, also includes footage of cows and chickens — including a one-legged bird that is surprisingly nimble. “Gunda,” which was produced by outspoken vegan Joaquin Phoenix, has its own subliminal message, about meat eating. (Kossakovsky is a vegetarian.)
Surprisingly, it isn’t heavy-handed, moralizing, polemical or sentimental. And you can enjoy the film without knowing any of that.
Completely aside from its backstory and dietary moral, it is a piece of wondrously immersive filmmaking that invites us to slow down and consider life at its most elemental and — though this may sound corny in reference to a farm animal — humane.
It helps that Gunda co-stars with a litter of what just might be the most adorable piglets you have ever seen. The footage of Gunda and her offspring suckling, playing, rolling in the mud and squealing/oinking — which takes up most of the film — is both idyllic and intimate. Kossakovsky’s camera shoots unobtrusively, from close to the ground, capturing something that feels missing from much of our engagement with the animals we eat: seeing (or feeling, if you will) how they lived their lives before the supermarket.
Many folks won’t watch “Gunda,” fearing that it will manipulate them into feeling guilty about bacon. And to be honest, it probably will. That’s not to say that “Gunda” is dishonest or scolding. It’s neither.
But if you miss this film simply because you’d rather not be reminded about what, or maybe who, you’re eating — because you’d rather not look into Gunda’s eyes and see, perhaps, yourself reflected there — you’d be missing something magical indeed.
