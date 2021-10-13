The anonymous wag’s delicious sarcasm — and yes, that was sarcasm, dripping like the blood we were all about to experience on the screen before us — neatly encapsulates the perverse appeal of this most predictable of film sagas, now on its 12th chapter and not over yet. It’s an appeal that is by no means unique to the “Halloween” movies, centering on the masked and now presumably immortal serial killer Michael Myers, but rather one endemic to the entire genre of franchise slashers, including “Scream” (which is soon to get its fifth installment this January).