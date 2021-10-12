Some stories are classic: The troubled hero and his inspirational/tortured muse is one of them. (There’s a reason “A Star is Born” has been remade so often.) “Hard Luck Love Song” doesn’t so much recast a traditional story as it repeats it. There are no new levels of character, plot or structure here, nothing to distinguish it except for the longing it creates in its audience to be watching one of the movies from which it seems to have been derived. It’s not that the movie is badly made; it’s just that it’s been done better before — and often. If “A Star Is Born” is the perfect Italian gelato of the genre, then “Hard Luck Love Song” is frogurt.