The soap-opera-like tale, which tells the true story of the 1995 murder of fashion heir Maurizio Gucci by thugs hired by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, is also — if you believe the trailer, which touts the following themes, in all caps — about money, family, power, betrayal, sex, loyalty, scandal, ambition and murder. Presumably, all that content explains why the film needs to be 2 hours 37 minutes long. By comparison, “Dune” — which is only a saga of the rise of a psychic space Messiah destined to lead a race of oppressed hallucinogenic-drug miners to freedom on a desert planet overrun by giant, industrial-machinery-eating sandworms — somehow manages to be two minutes shorter.