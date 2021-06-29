It’s then that Ewing’s ambitions become clear, as she turns this story into something all her own. Elements of “I Carry You With Me” that are ambiguously presented at first come more fully into focus, and Ivan and Gerardo’s love story takes on even more overwhelming power. Ewing joins a generation of filmmakers who are using every piece of cinematic grammar available to communicate the emotional core of their stories and characters, fusing the impressionistic liberties of drama with more visceral truths to startling and potent effect. In “I Carry You With Me,” those feelings have to do with the propulsive push of ambition and the pull of home, and whether Ivan — or anyone — can reconcile those equally inexorable forces. In this affecting portrait of two unforgettable protagonists, Ewing rejects tidy answers in favor of leaning into — and bravely living into — the toughest questions.