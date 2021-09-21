Directed by Maria Schrader from a screenplay she co-wrote with Jan Schomburg, based on a short story by Emma Braslavsky, “I’m Your Man” has intriguing ideas percolating throughout it. Ideas, for example, about the allure of the unattainable and the paradoxical appeal of friction, not harmony, in relationships. It’s a heady dramedy, albeit without terribly many tears or laughs, except those that arise, perhaps unintentionally, from the incongruity of Stevens being repellent. Another thing Tom’s missing, apart from the ability to actually want anything — or anyone: pheromones.