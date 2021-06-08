Probably not — and that would be true even if Chu hadn’t thrown in a clever needle-drop from “Hamilton” while a character is stuck on hold. While “In the Heights” isn’t nearly as strong a show as its more famous cousin — it’s repetitive, plotty, over-insistent and often gratingly melodramatic — it overcomes those minor flaws with sheer force of gumption and unflagging good cheer. Chu has assembled a powerhouse ensemble of veterans — including Smits, Rubin-Vega and the great Olga Merediz in an emotionally shattering set piece — as well as promising newcomers. Although “Hamilton” fans won’t be surprised by Ramos’s natural charisma, this is a breakout moment for the gifted actor; both Barrera and Grace acquit their roles with a combination of starry-eyed idealism and grounded credibility. They also serve as welcome relief from female characters who too often hew to the “saucy Latina spitfire” trope. (Miranda, who played Usnavi in the stage production, appears in a cameo as a shaved-ice salesman in scenes that, for their understandable sentimental value, begin to feel like filler.)