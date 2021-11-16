It would have been easy for the filmmaker to make Alia the woke, Americanized hero of this story, but Malik wisely avoids that trap, at first subtly, and then more overtly. Alia eventually learn that the appearance of her parents’ lives is more nuanced than she thought. But Malik also reveals that Alia is completely unaware of her own privilege and how it affects others. When she invites the Duttas, it never occurs to her that the invitation might make them uncomfortable, as well. (They feel obligated to accept, and then feel out of place when they arrive.) As much as Alia chafes against the rules of her world, she also knows how to navigate them, and she’s thrown off balance when others don’t.