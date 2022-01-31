The stunts are masterfully dumb (and funny as ever). Some are elevated callbacks to “Jackass’s” lower-budget past. One of the few that can be described in a family newspaper involves a simple premise: Strap on an athletic cup and let some person or thing whale away. There’s a flashback to charming footage of Knoxville getting punched and kicked in his privates by young children. Fast-forward to the present day, as castmate Ehren McGhehey is shown receiving trauma to his family jewels from, in order: the fist of a UFC heavyweight champion; a softball from an Olympic pitcher; a hockey puck slap shot; and, most unfortunately, a pogo stick.