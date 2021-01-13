— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
The documentary “Acasa, My Home” is a portrait of a Romanian family that is trying to make the transition from life in a hut in the wilderness, where they have spent two decades, to government housing in Bucharest. According to Slant magazine, the “poignant” film is at its most moving “when it lingers on the face of children who are impotent to return to the world they used to call home.” Unrated. Available at
afisilver.afi.com. In Romanian with subtitles. 86 minutes.
“American Dream,” a thriller directed by Oscar-winning cinematographer Janusz Kaminski (“Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan”) stars Luke Bracey, Michiel Huisman and Nick Stahl in a story about a violent Russian mobster who becomes involved in the construction project of two naive Americans. The participation of a few recognizable actors and an acclaimed cinematographer scarcely renders the “dull” project less anonymous, according to Variety. R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains violence, some grisly images, a sexual assault, coarse language and some sexuality and nudity. 83 minutes.
In the cat-and-mouse thriller “Don’t Tell a Soul,” Rainn Wilson plays a security guard who becomes trapped in a well while chasing two brothers (Fionn Whitehead and Jack Dylan Grazer) who have robbed a house to pay for the medical bills of their sick mother (Mena Suvari). R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains strong language, some violence, teen drug use and a sexual reference. 83 minutes.