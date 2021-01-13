The caricature of Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, a venture started in 1997 by promoter David Fishof to give un-famous music aficionados the opportunity to rub elbows with (and pick up a few performing tips from) such rawk gods as Vinny Appice, who drummed for Black Sabbath, and Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, is one perpetuated by a famous “Simpsons” episode, in which middle-aged suburban dads rocked out with the likes of Mick Jagger and Elvis Costello. And that stereotype of nerdy-nobody-meets-notable is both borne out and, to a certain degree, dispelled by “Rock Camp: The Movie,” an entertaining and surprising look at several participants and “counselors” at the 23rd annual iteration of the camp, which took place in 2019 over the course of five days in Las Vegas. There is, of course, the expected incongruity of watching accountant Tammy Fisher — a grandmother (!) and camp veteran switching her focus from drumming to vocals — but also the delight of seeing the effect of music on Blake Meinhardt, an autistic teenager with a singular love (and unmistakable talent) for the guitar. Just as you can imagine that rock camp is for its participants — whose skill levels vary, but not their passion — the film “Rock Camp” is a eye-opening treat. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com, angelikaanywhere.com and themiracletheatre.com. Contains nothing objectionable.

87 minutes.