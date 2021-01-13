The caricature of Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, a venture started in 1997 by promoter David Fishof to give un-famous music aficionados the opportunity to rub elbows with (and pick up a few performing tips from) such rawk gods as Vinny Appice, who drummed for Black Sabbath, and Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, is one perpetuated by a famous “Simpsons” episode, in which middle-aged suburban dads rocked out with the likes of Mick Jagger and Elvis Costello. And that stereotype of nerdy-nobody-meets-notable is both borne out and, to a certain degree, dispelled by “Rock Camp: The Movie,” an entertaining and surprising look at several participants and “counselors” at the 23rd annual iteration of the camp, which took place in 2019 over the course of five days in Las Vegas. There is, of course, the expected incongruity of watching accountant Tammy Fisher — a grandmother (!) and camp veteran switching her focus from drumming to vocals — but also the delight of seeing the effect of music on Blake Meinhardt, an autistic teenager with a singular love (and unmistakable talent) for the guitar. Just as you can imagine that rock camp is for its participants — whose skill levels vary, but not their passion — the film “Rock Camp” is a eye-opening treat. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com, angelikaanywhere.com and themiracletheatre.com. Contains nothing objectionable.
87 minutes.

— Michael O'Sullivan

Also streaming

The documentary “Acasa, My Home” is a portrait of a Romanian family that is trying to make the transition from life in a hut in the wilderness, where they have spent two decades, to government housing in Bucharest. According to Slant magazine, the “poignant” film is at its most moving “when it lingers on the face of children who are impotent to return to the world they used to call home.” Unrated. Available at
afisilver.afi.com. In Romanian with subtitles. 86 minutes.

American Dream,” a thriller directed by Oscar-winning cinematographer Janusz Kaminski (“Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan”) stars Luke Bracey, Michiel Huisman and Nick Stahl in a story about a violent Russian mobster who becomes involved in the construction project of two naive Americans. The participation of a few recognizable actors and an acclaimed cinematographer scarcely renders the “dull” project less anonymous, according to Variety. R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains violence, some grisly images, a sexual assault, coarse language and some sexuality and nudity. 83 minutes.

In the cat-and-mouse thriller “Don’t Tell a Soul,” Rainn Wilson plays a security guard who becomes trapped in a well while chasing two brothers (Fionn Whitehead and Jack Dylan Grazer) who have robbed a house to pay for the medical bills of their sick mother (Mena Suvari). R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains strong language, some violence, teen drug use and a sexual reference. 83 minutes.