— Michael O'Sullivan

Justin Timberlake plays Eddie Palmer, a paroled felon who moves in with his Louisiana grandmother (June Squibb, always a delight) while trying to reintegrate into society via a job as a school janitor in “Palmer.” Directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Fisher Stevens, the drama centers on the relationship between the ever-sullen, prone-to-violence Palmer, as he prefers to be called, and a cheerful if misfit moppet named Sam (Ryder Allen), whom Palmer takes in after the boy’s meth-head mother (Juno Temple) disappears. Sam likes dressing up as a princess and wearing lipstick, habits that causes him to be bullied by classmates — and some adults. This leads Palmer, who must overcome his own initial disapproval, complete with skeptical side eye, to become Sam’s protector. The film’s message about the harmful psychological effects of toxic masculinity is a nice one, but the story is marred by cliche, including a redemptive love interest for the protagonist, in the form of Sam’s pretty teacher (Alisha Wainwright). R. Available on Apple TV Plus and at the Angelika Film Center Mosaic. Contains crude language, some sexuality, nudity and brief violence. 110 minutes.

— M.O.

New Streaming

Ukraine’s official Oscar submission, “Atlantis” is a dystopian love story, set in a post-apocalyptic desert in the year 2025. Despite the film’s lack of sci-fi bells and whistles, the film’s writer, director and cinematographer, Valentyn Vasyanovych, and his cast manage to make “Atlantis,” according to the New York Times, both “heartening and stupefying.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Ukrainian and English with subtitles. 108 minutes.

Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s supernatural 1839 story and set to a new recording of Philip Glass’s opera, with a libretto by Arthur Yorinks, “The Fall of the House of Usher” is a feature film incorporating animation — both hand-drawn and stop-motion — and curated archival footage. Taking place in the mind of an immigrant girl held in a U.S. border detention center, the tale is available on a new streaming service of the Boston Lyric Opera. Unrated. Available on Operabox. 90 minutes.

From Iranian filmmaker Kourosh Ahari, “The Night” is the first American-produced film licensed to be shown in Iran since the revolution of 1979. The tale of a couple and their infant daughter stuck in a creepy hotel possesses an “aura of almost beautiful stillness, interspersed with moments of shock,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “ . . . To say they’re in for a bumpy night is like saying the Overlook Hotel from ‘The Shining’ never got a whole lot of repeat business, and yes, there are many similarities to Kubrick’s classic ahead, from the creepy, ghostlike receptionist (George Maguire) to the sudden appearance of a child in a hotel hallway to one spouse wondering if the other has gone completely, dangerously mad.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. In English and Farsi with subtitles. 106 minutes.

Filmed over three years, the documentary “Notturno” looks at the people who live on the borders between Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria and Lebanon, amid war, foreign invasion and the scourge of the Islamic State. Director Gianfranco Rosi, according to Rolling Stone, avoids the “easy pornography of trauma,” focusing instead on “the surreality of what the people he films experience as everyday life.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and on Hulu. In Arabic and Kurdish with subtitles. 100 minutes.

In “Our Friend,” a couple (Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson) are assisted in their struggle with the wife’s ovarian cancer by the arrival of a selfless friend (Jason Segel). The New York Times calls the fact-based drama a “Lifetime-ready weepie.” R. Available at themiracletheatre.com; also opening in area theaters. 124 minutes.

“Psycho Goreman” is a sci-fi horror comedy about suburban siblings (Nita-Josee Hanna and Owen Myre) who find themselves in possession of a magical amulet that gives them control over an ancient alien overlord who they find buried in their backyard, and whose plans of galactic destruction are thwarted by his masters’ childish whims. Variety calls the film “cleverly schlocky.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. 92 minutes.