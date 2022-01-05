— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
Bruce Willis stars in “American Siege,” an action thriller about a sheriff of a small Georgia town who becomes caught up in a hostage situation involving his community’s wealthy residents and their dark secrets. According to Flickering Myth, “Like most movies involving Bruce Willis so far this decade, advertising him in a starring role is disingenuous, as here his screen time mostly amounts to standing out in an open field of grass making casual conversation with his partner Kyle Rutledge (Trevor Gretzky, son of hockey great Wayne Gretzky) treating a hostage situation with as little urgency as someone packing grocery store bags.” R. Available on demand. Contains violence, coarse language throughout and some drug use. 90 minutes.
In the violent home-invasion thriller “The Commando,” Mickey Rourke — “looking more melted than usual,” according to the Guardian — plays a newly released criminal who terrorizes a DEA agent’s family. The Guardian writes: “Conspiracy-minded viewers might wonder if some of these films aren’t subsidized by pro-gun lobbyists as a way to drum fear into the audience and maintain support for the right to keep huge home arsenals to ward against a danger with a vanishingly small probability in the real world.” R. Available on demand. Contains strong violence, coarse language throughout and some drug use.
93 minutes.