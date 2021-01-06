— Michael O'Sullivan

Also streaming

Ai Wei Wei is the subject of the documentary “Ai Wei Wei: Yours Truly,” which looks at the Chinese artist and activist as he creates “@Large,” a site-specific art exhibition that debuted on Alcatraz Island in 2014. He is also the director two new documentaries: “CoroNation,” which documents the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan, China; and “Cockroach,” which examines the pro-democracy demonstrations waged by Hong Kong activists against mainland China last year. Unrated. “Ai Wei Wei: Yours Truly” (76 minutes, in English, Mandarin and Arabic with subtitles) is available on Amazon Prime; “CoroNation” (115 minutes, in Mandarin with subtitles) and “Cockroach” (93 minutes, in English and Cantonese with subtitles) are available on Alamo on Demand and Vimeo on Demand.

Actress Audrey Hepburn is the subject of “Audrey,” a documentary that the Hollywood Reporter says is no catty tell-all, but rather a “fundamentally well-curated packaging of archive and original material, punctuated with insightful interviews with friends, family members and appreciative collaborators and admirers.” TV-MA. Available on various platforms. 90 minutes.

Latvia’s official Oscar submission, “Blizzard of Souls” is a World War I-set drama, as seen through the eyes of a farm-boy-turned-soldier. Slant magazine calls the film “stylistically old-fashioned but emotionally powerful.” Unrated. Available afisilver.afi.com. In Latvian with subtitles. 104 minutes.

Set in the summer of 1990 “Boys vs. Girls” is a Canadian comedy about a 70-year-old summer camp undergoing growing pains in an attempt to go coed. Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) plays the harried camp director, and Kevin McDonald (“The Kids in the Hall”) is the mischievous caretaker. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 80 minutes.

After the death of her Algerian immigrant grandfather, a French woman named Neige — played by actress, co-writer and director Maïwenn, who based the screenplay on her own life — becomes obsessed with reclaiming her ethnicity in the drama “DNA.” Despite the film’s struggle to engage its audience, the New York Times writes that “there’s a dreamy contentment to the movie’s final moments as [Neige] wanders, bathed in golden light and Stephen Warbeck’s lovely score, a woman who has found something she hadn’t known was lost.” TV-MA. Available on Netflix. In French with subtitles. 91 minutes.

In 1983, vocalist Sam Harris took the grand prize on the reality show “Star Search.” Documenting Harris’s autobiographical 2015 off-Broadway show (based on his memoir “Ham: Slices of a Life”), the film “Ham: A Musical Memoir” tells what happened to Harris after that television competition. If you’re not a fan of musicals, Film Threat says: skip it. But if you if you love everything Broadway, “You’ll have a great time with Harris and his fun, light and poignant story.” Unrated. Available at

broadwayhd.com. 113 minutes.

The documentary “The Reason I Jump” examines the experiences of nonspeaking autistic people from around the world. Based on the 2016 book by the same title, the film is, according to Variety, “as emotionally piercing as it is beautiful to behold.” Unrated. Available at virtualavalon.org and afisilver.afi.com. In English and Krio with subtitles. 82 minutes.

Narrated by Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”), the documentary “Sacred Cow: The Nutritional, Environmental and Ethical Case for Better Meat” explores whether there’s a happy medium in the often contentious discourse about meat-eating (or, more specifically, beef-eating). According to Film Threat, the film “finds the middle ground of the great meat debate by showing the mistakes and misinformation from the corporate agriculture complex and the rhetoric from militant vegan camps.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 80 minutes.

Chloë Grace Moretz plays Captain Maude Garrett in “Shadow in the Cloud,” a World War II-set thriller about the crew of a B-17 bomber with a top-secret package. The New York Times calls it “the kind of girl-power action adventure in which women can’t just do anything, they do everything — including fighting sexist boors, enemy fire and a gremlin all at once from the underside of a bomber.” R. Available at

virtualavalon.org,

afisilver.afi.com and

themiracletheatre.com. Contains strong language throughout, sexual references and violence. 83 minutes.