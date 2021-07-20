Inspired by the life of Joe Bell, a man who set out to walk from his home in Oregon to New York after his 15-year-old son Jadin was picked on and tormented at school — leading to an especially terrible outcome in 2013 — the film stars Wahlberg in the title role, as Joe hikes from small town to small town, speaking in front of school groups and other small gatherings. His remarks are short and awkward. Adopting a scowl, a trucker cap, a scruffy beard and a countrified accent, Wahlberg’s Joe just doesn’t know what to say to convince anyone of anything, including his son (Reid Miller), who appears in flashbacks to have had a strained relationship with his father, and a somewhat better one with his mother (Connie Britton).