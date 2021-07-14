— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
Karen Gillan plays a coldblooded assassin for a criminal organization whose protective instincts are activated when she discovers that her latest target had a daughter (Chloe Coleman of “My Spy”) in “Gunpowder Milkshake.” According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film, which also stars, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti, is a “neon-colored action flick that doesn’t pay homage to recent genre hits so much as openly ape them.” R. Available on Netflix; also opening at iPic Pike & Rose. Contains strong bloody violence throughout and coarse language. 114 minutes.
Bruce Willis is the headliner in “Out of Death,” a thriller about a retired cop whose rustic solitude is interrupted by the arrival of a hiker (Jaime King) on the run from corrupt police. According to the review website Voices from the Balcony, Willis is “barely in the film and seemingly barely awake when he is.” R. Available on demand. Contains language throughout, violence, and drug use. 90 minutes.