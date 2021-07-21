Set on the last day before a global catastrophe will wipe out life on Earth, the comedy “How It Ends” is a sweetly oddball and cheekily unlikely meditation on making amends before it is too late and reconnecting with your inner child. Or something like that. Zoe Lister-Jones (who also co-wrote and co-directed the film with Daryl Wein) stars as Liza, a 30-something app developer in Los Angeles who spends the film walking to an end-of-the-world party in cute but inappropriate heels after her car is stolen. Accompanying her on this trek through the streets of Hollywood — where she finds time to confront her emotionally distant father (Bradley Whitford); her estranged former BFF (Olivia Wilde); an ex-boyfriend (Lamorne Morris); her mother (Helen Hunt); and the love of her life (Logan Marshall-Green) — is Liza’s younger self (Cailee Spaeny). Y.S, as Spaeny’s character is known, is there to offer insight into missed opportunities, etc., but mostly for comic repartee. Spaeny is absolutely adorable as a metaphysical construct, but Lister-Jones is pretty pleasant to spend time with too, in what amounts to a slight but charming philosophical inquiry into the meaning of life. Sure, it’s about two inches deep, but that’s appropriate to the format, which is essentially a series of vignettes — some silly, some unexpectedly beautiful — in which Liza encounters a cast of doomed but oddly cheerful characters, played by a talented roster of actors including Fred Armisen, Whitney Cummings, Charlie Day, Nick Kroll, Colin Hanks, Finn Wolfhard, Bobby Lee, singer Sharon Van Etten, Paul Scheer and, perhaps strangest of all, Pauly Shore. R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains coarse language throughout, sexual references and drug material.

82 minutes.