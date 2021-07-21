— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
The latest film by Agnieszka Holland, “Charlatan” is a fictionalized biopic about Jan Mikolasek (1887-1973), a Czech healer and herbalist who ran afoul of authorities in the post-Stalinist era. Ultimately, according to the Hollywood Reporter, “the film leaves a bitter taste as the broad strokes depicting a self-sacrificing holistic healer are overlaid with finer details about his hair-trigger personality, his adept use of political expediency for his own ends and his shocking lack of morality toward those closest to him.” Unrated. Available at virtualavalon.org. In Czech with subtitles. 118 minutes.
“Cousins” tells the story of three Maori cousins in New Zealand (Tanea Heke, Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne and Hariata Moriarty) and their struggle to reunite after years of separation. The film, according to the New York Times, “trembles with sound, color and feeling, deriving much of its power from an excellent ensemble cast.” TV-MA. Available on Netflix. In English and Te Reo Maori with subtitles. 98 minutes.
In the fantasy romance “Here After” a struggling actor (Andy Karl) dies immediately after breaking up with his girlfriend, only to be told by his crossover guide (Christina Ricci) that he must find a dead soul mate before he can pass fully into the afterlife. The good news is: He meets and falls for someone (Nora Arnezeder). The bad news? She’s still alive. Unrated. Available on demand. 121 minutes.
“Holy Beasts” stars Geraldine Chaplin as an actress filming a vampire musical in the Dominican Republic. Udo Kier also stars in the film, which Movie Nation calls a “dreamy making-a-movie narrative of stunning locations, elaborate costume parties and drugs, of geezers remembering their “quaalude” days, and thankful that “Tough weeds never die.” Unrated. Available on Film Movement Plus. In Spanish with subtitles. 90 minutes.
Based on a novel by Jojo Moyes (“Me Before You”), “The Last Letter From Your Lover” stars Felicity Jones as a journalist who becomes obsessed with unraveling the mystery surrounding a decades-old love affair between a married woman (Shailene Woodley) and another man (Callum Turner) after she comes across a letter from the 1960s describing their illicit relationship. TV-MA. Available on Netflix. 110 minutes.
Two FBI agents (Bruce Willis and Megan Fox) and a Florida cop (Emile Hirsch) become caught up in hunt for a possible serial killer in the crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” R. Available on Apple TV and other streaming platforms. Contains violence and strong language throughout.
98 minutes.
When a woman (Sarah Navratil) purchases a secondhand teddy bear for her daughter (Maple Suttles), the stuffed animal turns out to be infested with killer insects in “The Nest.” The review site Voices From the Balcony says the horror film — which also features an appearance by scream queen Dee Wallace (“Cujo”) — has “some highly effective moments.” Unrated. Available on demand. 100 minutes.
The sci-fi thriller “Settlers” follows an Earth couple (Sofia Boutella and Jonny Lee Miller) who have left their uninhabitable home planet to settle of Mars with their daughter (Brooklynn Prince), when a stranger (Ismael Cruz Cordova) shows up, claiming their farmstead as his. Variety calls the film, the debut feature from writer-director Wyatt Rockefeller, a “stark, scorched, occasionally jolting sci-fi slow burn in which relocating to the Red Planet can’t save humanity from its basest instincts.” Unrated. Available on demand. 105 minutes.