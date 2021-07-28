The documentary “The Boys in Red Hats” revisits the Jan. 18, 2019 encounter at the Lincoln Memorial between a group of teenage boys from Kentucky’s all-male Covington Catholic High School — in Washington for the March for Life — and a 64-year-old Native American activist and veteran Nathan Phillips, beating a drum. A short video of the faceoff between a smiling student, Nick Sandmann, wearing a Make American Great Again hat, and Phillips went viral, drawing widespread condemnation for what one of the film’s subjects calls “the smirk heard round the world.” A longer video subsequently surfaced that added nuance and context to the way the encounter was originally characterized — and some adjustments to early reporting, although not enough to prevent Sandmann’s family from filing defamation lawsuits against The Washington Post and other news outlets. (The Post settled its case last year, for undisclosed terms.) Think you know how you feel about the incident, 2½ years later? This film might cause you to question your assumptions, regardless of your interpretation of events. That’s genuinely surprising, considering that filmmaker Jonathan Schroder, a graduate of Cov Cath, as the school is familiarly known, declares his intention to try to exonerate Sandmann and his classmates against accusation of taunting and disrespect. (After watching the longer video, Schroder says he did “a 180” from initial outrage at the boys’ behavior to defending them.) “Boys,” however, is genuinely balanced, as it turns out, giving ample voice to those who disagree with Schroder: among them journalist Anne Branigin, formerly of the Root, and now with The Post’s the Lily. Schroder is a little sloppy though: Branigin’s name is misspelled on-screen, and he lets a lawyer for some Covington Catholic families go unchallenged when the attorney incorrectly identifies comedian Sarah Beattie — who posted an offensive tweet about Sandmann, since deleted — as a writer for “Saturday Night Live.” And his Michael Moore-like focus on himself and his evolving thought process is the least interesting thing about this film. Yet he makes an excellent larger point: That the Covington Catholic incident is, at the root, a prism through which it’s easy to see the various bubbles we increasing are trapped inside — MAGA teens, lefties and everyone in between — and how our refusal to venture outside of them is unhealthy. Unrated. Available at themiracletheatere.com. Contains crude language. 87 minutes.