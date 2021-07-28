— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
The documentary “Can You Bring it: Bill T. Jones and ‘D-Man in the Waters’ ” explores the creation and legacy of choreographer-dancer-director Bill T. Jones’s 1989 ballet “D-Man in the Waters,” created in response to the AIDS epidemic. “What happens to a work of art when time displaces it from its original context, and from the impetus that inspired it? That’s a question that can elicit dry theories,” the New York Times writes. But here, according to the Times, the answer is “passionate and moving.” Unrated. Available at virtualavalon.org. 90 minutes.
Executive-produced by Errol Morris, the documentary “Enemies of the State” explores the twisty, sometimes shocking case of Matt DeHart, an activist hacker with ties to WikiLeaks and the Anonymous collective and a former Air National Guard member whose home was raided in 2010 on child pornography charges. Variety calls the film a “mind-boggling, often challenging spy-thriller in documentary form, about a freaky and disturbing yarn of (possible) cybercrime activities investigated by insatiable journalistic curiosity, though not always with a lucid destination in sight.” Unrated. Available on demand. 104 minutes.
Featuring appearances by Matt Walsh, James Urbaniak, Patton Oswalt, Jason Sudeikis, Tim Meadows, Jason Mantzoukas, Ike Barinholtz, Paul Scheer and more, “For Madmen Only” is a documentary portrait of the late, influential improv teacher and comedy guru Del Close (1934-1999), known for mentoring a Who’s Who of comic actors. “An eye-opener for anyone unfamiliar with this family-tree of improv — in which Bob Odenkirk, Adam McKay and Amy Poehler are all related to Elaine May and Bill Murray — it’s a funny and poignant look at a man to whom comedy nerds owe an incalculable debt,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. Unrated. Available on Apple TV and Altavod. 87 minutes.
After 15 years in prison, a man (Pablo Schreiber) re-connects with an ex (Jena Malone), who is now a single mother with three kids, in the drama “Lorelei.” The Hollywood Reporter says, “A shaky narrative is given ballast by two vivid and well-matched leads in Sabrina Doyle’s exasperating, sporadically touching feature debut.” Unrated. Available on demand. 110 minutes.
In the rom-com “Resort to Love,” an aspiring pop singer (Christina Milian) finds herself, after a career meltdown, hired as the entertainment for the island wedding of her ex-fiance (Jay Pharoah, formerly of “Saturday Night Live.”). TV-14. Available on Netflix. 101 minutes.
Loosely inspired by Charles Dickens’s “Oliver Twist,” the contemporary crime thriller “Twist” follows a London graffiti artist (Rafferty Law, son of Jude Law) and his relationship with Fagin (Michael Caine), the paternal leader of a criminal street gang and former art dealer planning a heist. “And so we are in caper-theft territory, with people disguising themselves as police officers, lowering themselves into lifts from a hole in a ceiling, spray painting over CCTV cameras and pinching Old Masters,” says the Guardian. “This movie’s not unlikable, but the action and comedy are under par.” R. Available on demand. Contains some violence and coarse language. 90 minutes.