Mark Wahlberg stars in Antoine Fuqua’s “Infinite,” a head-trippy but otherwise formulaic action thriller based on the book “The Reincarnation Papers.” After a somewhat chaotic and confusing 1985 prologue — centering on a guy named Heinrich Treadway (Dylan O’Brien) in a car speeding through Mexico City, during what on-screen titles identify as “the last life” — the action jumps to 2020 New York City, “in this life,” where it only gradually becomes clear what the heck going on. Wahlberg’s Evan McCauley — a guy so good at trivia his nickname is “Wikipedia,” who somehow knows how to forge samurai swords without ever having been trained — is the reincarnation of Treadway. People keep calling him that. People who, like Evan, are “Infinites” — i.e., they have perfect recall of all their previous lives (along with all their ever-accumulating wisdom and knowledge). But Evan just thinks he’s schizophrenic. This is an interesting concept: an action flick based on a slightly superficial interpretation of the concepts of enlightenment and karma. Eventually the film settles into its far less interesting groove, in which Evan and his presumed girlfriend from a previous lifetime (Sophie Cookson) team up to find and disable a doomsday device invented by a nihilistic Infinite named Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who wants to escape from the endless prison of infinitude by destroying the world. Lots of car chases and gun battles ensue, along with a funny appearance by Jason Mantzoukas as an Infinite called the Artisan, who helps Evan come to accept that he’s not crazy. All this culminates in a pretty cool bit of midair hand-to-hand combat between Evan and Bathurst. It ain’t nirvana, but it is a kick in the pants. PG-13. Available on Paramount Plus. Contains sequences of strong violence, some bloody images, coarse language and brief drug use. 106 minutes.