Originally conceived to mark 2019’s 25th anniversary of the release of the song and album that lends this documentary its title, “Mary J. Blige’s My Life” is a standard-issue portrait — complete with teary, sit-down interview footage and commentary by friends and family — of an artistic survivor who has overcome adversity to become a role model for women. (An unseen announcer is heard at the start of the hagiographic film referring to the 1994 song “My Life” as a “new national anthem for women,” though that description could apply just as easily to any of Blige’s songs about female empowerment and the gospel of self-love.) The film, which was executive-produced by Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs and others, follows the expected trajectory of other documentaries that have been made about the singer, from how she grew up in a violent environment — the Schlobohm housing projects in Yonkers, called “Slow Bomb” in the film — to her discovery, at 19, by the music impresario Andre Harrell, who died last year, and to whom the film is dedicated. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but who expected it to? “My Life” arrives as advertised; a story of a beloved performer who has triumphed over childhood molestation, abuse by her longtime partner K-Ci of the band Jodeci, and other trauma. The only thing a Mary J. Blige fan might ask of “My Life” is for director Vanessa Roth to have thrown in some discussion of Blige’s fine work as an actress, in such films as “Mudbound” (for which she got an Oscar nomination) and several TV shows. R. Available on Amazon Prime. Contains coarse language. 82 minutes.