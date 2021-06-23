— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger wrote the screenplay to “Good on Paper,” a comedy about a single stand-up comedian named Andrea (Shlesinger) who meets a guy named Dennis (Ryan Hansen) who says he works in high finance. Dennis seems to be the man of her dreams until Andrea’s best friend Margot (Margaret Cho) convinces her he’s too good to be true. High jinks ensue when Margot and Andrea try to loosen Dennis’s tongue with alcohol, only to have him pass out. TV-MA. Available on Netflix. 94 minutes.
In the true-crime drama “Lansky,” a journalist (Sam Worthington) jumps at the chance to interview the elderly gangster Meyer Lansky (Harvey Keitel), in a story that flashes back to Lansky’s teen years and follows his life and career over several decades (and actors including John Magaro). According to Flickering Myth, the ground covered is “all too much for one movie, and none of it ever comes across as engaging.” R. Available on demand; also opening at the IPIC Pike & Rose and CMX Village 14. Contains strong bloody violence, coarse language and some sexual references. 119 minutes.
The documentary “Sisters on Track” follows three unhoused sibling track stars from Brooklyn who are invited onto “The View” to receive an award from Sports Illustrated Kids — only to learn that they have been given a furnished apartment to live in for two years, courtesy of Tyler Perry. IndieWire calls “Sisters” a “powerfully intimate movie that’s varnished with the gloss of a puff piece, albeit one filled with such extraordinary people that it still makes a lasting impression.” PG. Available on Netflix. Contains mature thematic elements, brief sex-ed discussion and some strong language. 96 minutes.
Here’s a synopsis you don’t see every day: “Too Late” is a horror comedy set in the milieu of the Los Angeles stand-up scene. Alyssa Limperis plays the assistant to the host of a live late-night variety show (Ron Lynch) who turns out to be a monster — literally and figuratively. Fred Armisen and Mary Lynn Rajskub play supporting roles. According to Cinemacy, first-time director D.W. Thomas “takes on this fraught subject matter by running the genre gamut from romantic comedy to body horror to social satire.” Unrated. Available on iTunes, Google Play, Fandango Now and all major cable and satellite platforms. 80 minutes.