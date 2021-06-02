Finland’s official Oscar submission, the biopic “Tove” tells the story of the early years in the career and love life of Tove Jansson, artist and writer of beloved children’s books about creatures called Moomins. We first meet Tove (an elfin, appealing Alma Poysti) in 1944 Helsinki, when the first doodles of the characters that would come to define her appear in her notebook while she’s in a fallout shelter. The movie then jumps to the postwar years, during which the free-spirited bohemian struggled as a painter, fighting to come out of the shadow of her father, a well-known sculptor, and pushing against bourgeois convention. Tove takes a lover, married progressive journalist Atos Wirtanen (Shanti Roney), but is unwilling to marry him when he divorces his wife. Meanwhile, she falls even harder for the theater director Vivica Bandler (Krista Kosonen), also married and also unable to be monogamous. “Tove” mostly concerns these relationships and their formative influence on Tove’s art: Atos is said to have given her the inspiration for Snufkin, the philosophical, pipe-smoking vagabond; and Vivica and Tove are Thingumy and Bob, inseparable identical twins who speak their own private language. But “Tove” is not a kids’ movie. There’s just enough Moomin content to keep adult fans happy — Jansson went on to become a global publishing phenomenon, spawning Moomin merchandise and TV shows — but it’s really the story of someone growing into her own as an artist and a woman. Tove doesn’t even meet Tuulikki Pietila (Joanna Haartti), the woman who would become Tove’s life partner, until near the end of the film. Whether you’re a die-hard Moomin fan or never heard of them, “Tove” tells a beautiful tale — not of being, but becoming, yourself. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. Contains, nudity, sensuality and smoking. In English, Swedish, Finnish and French with subtitles. 1o0 minutes.