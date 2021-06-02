— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
The Italian drama “Bad Tales” is ultimately a thriller, structured as a loose collection of interconnected vignettes about working- and middle-class families in the suburbs of Rome. Slant magazine calls a “slippery excavation of suburban Italian disaffection.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. In Italian with subtitles. 98 minutes.
Netflix’s third collaboration with natural historian and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, the documentary “Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet” focuses on Swedish environmental scientist Johan Rockstrom, whose work posits that there are limits to the Earth’s ecological systems that should not be crossed. TV-PG. Available on Netflix. 73 minutes.
The documentary “Changing the Game” profiles three transgender teen athletes, going beyond the dehumanizing headlines, according to IndieWire, to “show the real people affected by harmful anti-trans policies or lack of any meaningful legal protection.” TV-14. Available on Hulu. 91 minutes.
Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in “Edge of the World,” a biopic about Englishman James Brooke, who, in 1839, left Victorian England to become, in a series of improbable events, the Rajah of Sarawak in Borneo. According to Movie Nation, the actor “makes the hero conflicted and riveting and maybe ahead of his time.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 104 minutes.
Dylan O’Brien (“The Maze Runner”) stars in “Flashback,” a Canadian sci-fi flick about a drug that enables the hero to simultaneously live in different time periods — all the better to unravel the truth about a girl who disappeared in high school (Maika Monroe of “It Follows”). The Guardian calls it “a confusing but compelling multiverse thriller.” R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains drug use, strong language throughout, brief sexual material and nudity. 98 minutes.
Originally produced as a 10-part TV series and edited down to just under four hours for the movie theater, the comic book-inspired “The Real Thing” is a Japanese romantic drama about an office worker (Win Morisaki) whose life is upended by a femme fatale (Kaho Tsuchimura) he saves from being hit by a train. The characters, according to the Hollywood Reporter, “never let us forget their origins in comics and TV, always a bit on the side of stereotypes and stock characters, who are practically impossible to care about in any real sense.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Japanese with subtitles. 232 minutes.
“Super Frenchie” is a documentary portrait of professional skier and BASE jumping daredevil Matthias Giraud, known as Super Frenchie. “This is an exciting, terrifying and incredibly inspiring film about being brave and living out your dream no matter the cost,” writes the Irish Film Critic. “If you love Sunshine Superman,’ ‘Waiting for Lightning’ or ‘Man on Wire,’ this film will definitely become one of your favorites.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. 77 minutes.
“Under the Stadium Lights” stars Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson (son of Mel) in the true story of an underdog high school football team from Abilene, Tex., that, against the odds, went on to win the 2009 state championship. PG-13. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains some mature thematic elements, violence and bloody images, drug material and coarse language. 108 minutes.
Taking its name from the water sprite of European folklore — who can transform into a human woman (Paula Beer) when she falls in love with a man — “Undine,” by German filmmaker Christian Petzold (“Transit”), sets the tale in contemporary Berlin. Variety call it an “overripe, female-centered romance.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. In German with subtitles. 90 minutes.