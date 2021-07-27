Still, over a running time of more than two hours, packed more tightly than the Rock’s bulging shirt with slapstick violence and implausible peril, Johnson manages to carry the film to a (more or less) satisfying conclusion — assuming you’re a small child in need of constant distraction. For older teens, adults or anyone with higher storytelling standards, there’s a romantic subplot involving Lily and Frank, and a sprinkling of naughty double-entendres. At one point, MacGregor asks Frank, after the skipper has been injured, whether he’d like to bite down on MacGregor’s stick. Much has already been reported about MacGregor’s sexuality, which has nothing to do with anything, really, but is refreshing to see in a Disney film.