It’s devilishly difficult to write about “Lamb,” while at the same time skirting spoilers that would take away from the pleasure of coming into the film completely fresh. (Pleasure is not quite right: Maybe shock value mixed with a perverse sense of fear, wonder and a little eye-rolling.) That’s true because the trailer gives away almost the whole thing. Heck, so does the poster, albeit in very bare-bones way. I would recommend avoiding both. Maybe even stop reading this review right now, and don’t start any others.