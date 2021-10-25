Through some sort of psychic dream-portal Ellie can access while sleeping, our hero travels back in time to the swinging ’60s every night, where she begins to virtually inhabit the character of Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), an aspiring singer who falls under the sway of a creepy pimp (Matt Smith). These dream-visions are vicariously exciting at first, but Ellie’s deep psychological identification with Sandie precipitates scary revelations — about old crimes and sexual predation. Visually, Wright creates the bond between Ellie and Sandie masterfully, with the clever use of mirrors and reflection. And Taylor-Joy’s performance — which captures the way a naive young woman might try on the affectations of sophistication, like a dress that doesn’t quite fit her — is a lovely contrast to McKenzie’s more unaffected innocence.