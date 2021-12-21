What ensues is the kind of winsome, shaggy-dog semi-love story that Hal Ashby fashioned so beautifully with “Harold & Maude.” If “Licorice Pizza” doesn’t reach those sublime heights, it’s not for lack of sincerity. Hoffman, whose father Philip Seymour Hoffman was an Anderson rep player, does a skillful job of portraying the awkward stage between cuteness and whatever comes next: He resembles a Beach Boys-era Brian Wilson as he tries out for roles that he’s now too old or physically developed for. (The look that a casting agent, played by Maya Rudolph, gives her colleague after an audition for a Sears commercial speaks heart-crushing volumes.) In one scene, when Gary is on the phone to Alana, a gesture he makes, putting his hand to his ear, eerily re-creates a moment his father had in “Magnolia.”