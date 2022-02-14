Set the Chadian capital of N’Djamena, “Lingui” — whose title refers to the culture’s tradition of altruism — follows Amina (Achouackh Abakar Souleymane) and her 15-year-old daughter Maria (Rihane Khalil Alio). Amina ekes out a living on the outskirts of town, spending her time laboriously stripping wire from old, steel-belted tires and crafting cooking vessels to sell. She rebuffs any haggling over the price of her goods, and while her living situation may be meager, it works. When she’s not home feeding her cat and dog, Amina aspires to be a devout Muslim. But her practice is confined to the outside of the local mosque — where only the men pray indoors.

Writer-director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun paints a world that can feel as vast as it is isolating, while Amina, along with most of the other characters, speaks in a direct, almost transactional manner that befits her steely demeanor.

“Lingui” revolves around Amina’s discovery that Maria is pregnant, and has been expelled from school. To complicate matters, Maria wants an abortion — something forbidden by both religion and law, and to which Amina herself initially objects, before relenting. Why? Because Amina herself became pregnant with Maria at the same age as her daughter, ostracized by her family and community for bearing a child out of wedlock.

Things escalate from here, as Amina encounters financial and political barriers to accessing the whisper-network of midwives who can safely end a pregnancy. In a subplot, Amina’s younger sister asks for help dealing with her husband, who wants their daughter circumcised.

In a sense, “Lingui” chronicles a cyclical dynamic — and the feelings of hopelessness in the face of ever breaking that cycle — that’s all too familiar. But it’s a story that grows more complex. It’s not simply about women trying to survive in a patriarchal world, though there’s plenty of that too. It’s tinged with despair, without wallowing in it.

The concept of lingui, as deftly brought to the surface by Haroun, manifests itself in the sisterhood found in the underground abortion network, whose practitioners are just as good — and honorbound — at helping women in need as they are in the performative way they deal with men. But lingui is also found in a group of men working near the water, who save Maria when she makes an attempt on her own life.

A third-act twist, revealing the identity of the father of Maria’s child, undercuts some of the sense of quiet, strong community that Haroun has built up to. But it isn’t hard to see, in lingui — and in “Lingui” — a sense of hope as well: hope that can keep things in motion when decisions are out of your control, and life, as you know it, can so easily be torn down.