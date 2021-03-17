— Ann Hornaday
Also streaming
Set in Brazil and directed by visual artist and filmmaker Maya Da-Rin, “The Fever” centers on Justino (Regis Myrupu), a Desana Tribe native working as a security guard in a freight yard, and his daughter Vanessa (Rosa Peixoto). After Vanessa is accepted into medical school, Justino develops a mysterious illness that leaves him with disturbing hallucinations. Slant magazine writes: “While in Justino’s quiet demeanor the film might be seen as veering close to indulging the stereotype of the stoic, silent indigenous person, Da-Rin’s approach to the story, inflected by collaboration from the indigenous actors in the main roles, Myrupu and Peixoto, defies tired representational means of humanizing oppressed natives through eliciting the universal values of the ‘family of man.’ ” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Tukano and Portuguese with subtitles. 98 minutes.
A temperamental perfumer (Emmanuelle Devos) develops an unlikely friendship with her financially struggling chauffeur (Grégory Montel) in the odd-couple comedy-drama “Perfumes.” The Guardian calls the film “extremely French but quite enjoyable.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. In French with subtitles. 100 minutes.
“Rose Plays Julie” is a slow-burn Irish psychological thriller about a veterinary student (Ann Skelly) who uncovers a unsettling secret about the circumstances of her birth when she decides to track down the mother who gave her up for adoption years earlier (Orla Brady). Film Threat calls it both an “emotionally cathartic thriller” and an “intense revenge story.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. 100 minutes.
Based on the best-selling 2012 novel by Andy McNab, a former member of the British Special Air Service (SAS), “SAS: Red Notice” is a thriller about a suspended SAS soldier (Sam Heughan) who must face off against a terrorist (Ruby Rose) threatening to blow up the Channel Tunnel. The film also stars Andy Serkis, Tom Hopper and Tom Wilkinson. According to the New Musical Express, the film is “so close to being fun that it’s a real shame to see it let down by a lousy script, lazy directing and enough army cliches to fill a dozen ‘Call Of Duty’ cutscenes.” R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains strong, bloody violence and crude language throughout. 123 minutes.
The documentary “Wojnarowicz” (whose full title is a less printable one) looks at the life and career of the controversial artist/activist David Wojnarowicz, who died of AIDS in 1992, and whose art — at once personal and political — has been called provocative, angry and sometimes obscene. The Art Newspaper calls the film “a bumpy ride that presents his art as a rapid-fire moving target with an explosive soundtrack.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. 108 minutes.