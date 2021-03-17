In the illuminating, absorbing, deeply troubling documentary “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal,” director Christopher H. Smith tackles a story that became tabloid fodder thanks to some well-known Hollywood players, but that had much deeper implications in terms of privilege, priorities, the commodification of higher education and a wildly distorted version of the American Dream. The film centers on William “Rick” Singer, a college admissions coach hired by millionaires and billionaires to get their children into the country’s most prestigious schools. As he explains in the course of the movie, there are three ways to get into elite universities: The front door of pure merit; the back door of impossibly high-dollar philanthropic contributions; and the “side door,” whereby students are accepted as recruits to one of the institution’s sports teams. It’s that portal that Singer exploited by way of bribes, fakery and padded test scores, in many cases not just deceiving the schools in question but the kids themselves. Working with a briskly efficient script by Jon Karmen, Chris interweaves explanatory interviews with clever reenactments, using dialogue taken verbatim from FBI wiretaps. The effect might sound weird, but it’s wonderfully effective in immersing viewers within a story that, ultimately, implicates all of us. Matthew Modine plays Singer as a hyper-energetic cipher, darting hither and thither to close one more deal; but the most compelling character in “Operation Varsity Blues” isn’t the semi-fictionalized Singer but the real-life John Vandemoer, a former Stanford sailing coach who emerges as the film’s most poignant figure. R. Available on Netflix. Contains some coarse language. 100 minutes.