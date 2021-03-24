— Michael O'Sullivan

Also streaming

From the producers of “Jackass” and “Bad Grandpa,” “Bad Trip” is a hidden-camera comedy in which actors — in this case, Eric André and Lil Rel Howery, in the guise of best friends on a cross-country road trip — perform shocking pranks in front of unsuspecting bystanders. TV-MA. Available on Netflix. 86 minutes.

Featuring appearances by brothers Stephen and William Baldwin, “Church People” is a faith-based comedy that pokes fun at the foibles of the American Christian church while delivering a message about what it means to have faith. According to heholdsmyrighthand.com, the film is a “nutty (in a good way) Christian comedy, paired with the underlying message of the power of the Gospel, and rediscovering your passion for Christ.” Unrated. Available on salemnow.com, churchpeoplefilm.com and premium video-on-demand platforms. 115 minutes.

Purporting to be footage shot by a bar mitzvah videographer, “Donny’s Bar Mitzvah” is a found-footage comedy revolving around the attendees and antics at a 1998 Jewish initiation ceremony. Featuring a cameo by Danny Trejo, the indie film has, according to Film Threat, a “Zucker brothers’ ‘Airplane!’ sensibility” to it. Unrated. Available on iTunes and Amazon Prime. 79 minutes.

The documentary “Francesco” is a portrait of Pope Francis, seen through the lens of the pontiff’s work on such issues as economic stratification, race and gender inequality, the climate crisis, xenophobia and others. The Los Angeles Times finds fault with director Evgeny Afineevsky’s “by-the-numbers” approach: “Each topic is featured for a few minutes before the filmmaker diverts attention to the next calamity in need of awareness.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com; also available Sunday on Discovery Plus. In English, Armenian, Spanish, Italian and French with subtitles. 116 minutes.

Based on Naomi Fontaine’s 2011 novel, “Kuessipan” tells the story of two indigenous Canadian teenage girls (Sharon Fontaine-Ishpatao and Yamie Grégoire) whose friendship is tested when one falls in love with a White boy. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In French and Innu-aimun with subtitles. 117 minutes.

Joan Chen plays a corrupt police chief determined to find her son’s killer in the noirish thriller “Sheep Without a Shepherd,” a remake of a 2015 Indian film. The AV Club calls the actress’s performance “delightfully wicked.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. In Mandarin and Thai with subtitles. 116 minutes.

Set in 1987, the drama “Shoplifters of the World” centers on a distraught fan of the band the Smiths (Ellar Coltrane) who, after learning about the breakup of the group, holds a radio deejay (Joe Manganiello) hostage at gunpoint. Slant magazine faults the film for a lack of fully formed characters, writing that, “All of the film’s flaws would’ve been much more forgivable had it shown more of the empathy, curiosity or sense of humor that also happened to be defining characteristics of the Smiths’ music.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. 85 minutes.

Judi Dench and Eddie Izzard star in “Six Minutes to Midnight,” a drama set in 1939 about German girls who have been sent to an English finishing school in the buildup to World War II. The Hollywood Reporter calls the “stodgy” spy thriller “watchable enough though unlikely to stir much feeling.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms; also at the Cinema Arts Theatre. 102 minutes.

A suicidal bartender (Dawn Olivieri) falls for her neighbor’s boyfriend (Wilmer Valderrama) in “To Whom It May Concern.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 97 minutes.

A woman (writer/director/producer Madeleine Sims-Fewer) seeks revenge for a betrayal by her brother-in-law in the thriller “Violation.” Variety writes, of the “disturbing” film: “Through her performance of stupendous physical and emotional strength and vulnerability, Sims-Fewer wears her trauma so convincingly that by the end of it all, her pain sneaks up on you as if it’s your own.” Unrated. Available on Shudder. 107 minutes.