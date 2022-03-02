— Michael O'Sullivan

In a lineage of cannibal films that includes everything from the ghoulish black comedy of “Eating Raoul” to the serial-killer horror of the Hannibal Lecter movies to the idea of flesh-eating as a metaphor for female sexual desire in “Raw,” “Fresh” falls somewhere in the cracks between those movies. When unlucky-in-love millennial Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) has a meet-cute in the produce aisle with Steve (Sebastian Stan), a handsome, funny and successful surgeon several years her senior, they seem to have real chemistry. That is until, on one of their very first dates, Noa discovers that Steve’s previous pillow talk — saying, in effect, that he just wants to gobble her up — is meant literally. Other plot specifics are best left unspoiled, because “Fresh,” true to its name, is not what you might expect. Oh, it’s gruesome, all right, and there’s plenty of distasteful — even, at times, offensive — damsel-in-distress energy. But the debut feature of director Mimi Cave (working from a screenplay by Lauryn Kahn) is full of unexpected touches, not the least of which is casting the genial Stan in the role of heavy. I wouldn’t call “Fresh” feminist — not entirely — and it’s not often laugh-out-loud funny (except when Noa expresses dismay to discover that Steve, on top of everything else, is married). But it’s different, keeping viewers on their toes with its critique of contemporary dating and the objectification of women, while at the same time satisfying the basest appetites of traditional horror fans. R. Available on Hulu. Contains strong and disturbing violence, some bloody images, crude language throughout, some sexual material and brief graphic nudity. 114 minutes.

— M.O.

Also streaming

Co-written by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”), “Against the Ice” is an Arctic adventure tale based on “Two Against the Ice,” a 1957 memoir by Danish explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen about his 1909-12 expedition to Greenland. Variety writes: “Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole and the snow in Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s beard, the film faithfully recounts the many perils that Mikkelsen (Coster-Waldau) and sidekick Iver Iverson (Cole) faced in their attempt to retrieve the findings of an ill-fated previous expedition. Yet somehow, aside from a nicely mounted polar bear attack and a well-turned sled-vs.-cliff encounter, it never feels particularly perilous.” TV-MA. Available on Netflix. 103 minutes.

Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons, and Alexandra Shipp lead an all-female vigilante gang in “Asking for It,” a thriller about women seeking revenge in the wake of a sexual assault. In its review of Eamon O’Rourke’s feature debut (which also stars Ezra Miller, Gabourey Sidibe, Radha Mitchell and Luke Hemsworth), the Wrap writes: “Every scene is designed to feel portentous, but with so much talent working together, the constant jump cuts, graphic still shots and Lilah Larson’s ever-present (and excellent) score do keep us effectively on edge.” R. Available on demand. Contains disturbing and violent images, sexual material, nudity and strong language throughout. 102 minutes.

The documentary “Citizen Ashe” examines the life and career of tennis player Arthur Ashe, who in 1975 became the first African American man to win Wimbledon, when he defeated the heavily favored Jimmy Connors in a dramatic 1975 showdown. According to the New York Times, “Ashe’s story certainly has moments of great drama and high tension, but, as a sports figure, he inspired decidedly undramatic sobriquets like ‘the gentle warrior.’ This documentary shows you a truer, sharper picture.” Unrated. Available on Apple TV Plus, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNOW and more. 96 minutes.

From Keith Maitland, the director of the acclaimed documentary “Tower,” “Dear Mr. Brody” takes a documentary look at Michael Brody, the heir to a margarine fortune, who, in 1971, announced his intention to away his $25 million inheritance to anyone who wrote to him in need. Focusing on a cache of unopened letters that were recently discovered, the film is a “fascinating” examination of, according to Variety, “greed, need and altruism.” Unrated. Available on demand. 98 minutes.

On the heels of Aaron Sorkin’s dramatic Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz biopic “Being the Ricardos” comes the documentary “Lucy and Desi.” Directed by Amy Poehler, this portrait of a pioneering TV power couple has two fascinating subjects but, according to the Guardian, “feels more like paint-by-numbers PR.” PG. Available on Amazon. Contains mature thematic elements, smoking and coarse language. 102 minutes.

In the thriller “Run & Gun,” Ben Milliken plays Ray, a reformed criminal who is blackmailed into accepting one last job from a mobster (Richard Kind of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”). But Ray is ultimately double-crossed, and must revert to his old skills to escape assassins. R. Available on demand. 96 minutes.

The thriller “The Weekend Away” follows two best friends, Beth and Kate (Leighton Meester and Christina Wolfe), who plans for a rejuvenating escape to Croatia go awry after Kate ends up dead — and Beth is suspected of her murder. TV-14. Available on Netflix. 91 minutes.