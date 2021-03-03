— Michael O'Sullivan

Also streaming

The filmmaking debut of ­writer-director Maryam Touzani, “Adam” tells the story of a baker in Casablanca who takes in a young pregnant woman. With great delicacy, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Touzani “shows how Moroccan society censures a woman who gives birth outside marriage — not a terribly original theme, but here it is made heart-rending by the superb performances of Lubna Azabal and Nisrin Erradi in the lead roles.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Arabic with subtitles. 98 minutes.

“Fukushima 50” is a Japanese disaster flick about the workers who helped prevent the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from getting worse. It stars Ken Watanabe (“Inception”) and Koichi Sato (“Sukiyaki Western Django”). Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Japanese with subtitles. 122 minutes.

The documentary “Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman” examines the life and career of the designer and furniture maker considered the father of the American Arts and Crafts movement. Film Threat calls it a “riveting watch” for anyone interested in early 20th-century design. Unrated. Available at afi­silver.afi.com. 67 minutes.

The latest U.S. release from French absurdist Quentin Dupieux (“Deerskin”), “Keep an Eye Out” centers on a police interrogation between a cop (Benoit Poel­voorde) and a witness (Gregoire Ludig) after the latter discovers a dead body outside his home. Like all of the musician/filmmaker’s eccentric oeuvre, the Hollywood Reporter says that “Eye” is “chock full of bizarre happenings that don’t really add up to much but are nonetheless well orchestrated and amusing to watch.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and angelikaanywhere.com. In French with subtitles. 73 minutes.

“Martha: A Picture Story” is a documentary portrait of Martha Cooper, known for her work documenting the New York graffiti scene of the 1970s and 1980s. Directed with “infectious zeal,” according to rogerebert.com, the biopic “always feels to be in motion, especially given its excellent editing, fascinating subject, and narrative ambition to honor those on the other side of Cooper’s camera.” Unrated. Available at angelikaanywhere.com. 80 minutes.

Base on Joanna Rakoff’s 2014 memoir about working as an editorial assistant to author J.D. Salinger’s literary agent in the 1990s, “My Salinger Year” stars Margaret Qualley in what Indie­Wire calls “a halfhearted twist on ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ ” R. Available on various streaming platforms; also opening at the Cinema Arts Theatre and Bow Tie Harbour 9. Contains strong language and some sexual references. 101 minutes.

According to the Guardian, ­Olivia Cooke “shines” in the title role in “Pixie,” an Irish-set ­crime-comedy about a woman on the run from a drug-dealing priest (Alec Baldwin) after a heist goes awry. R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains violence, crude language, drugs and some sexual references. 93 minutes.

Executive-produced by Nicole Holofcener (“The Land of Steady Habits”), “Sophie Jones” is a ­coming-of-age story about a 16-year-old (played by director Jessie Barr’s cousin, Jessica Barr). It’s a “quiet, brilliant film, elegant in its smallness,” according to the Playlist. “In the overstuffed indie coming-of-age subgenre, ‘Sophie Jones’ makes an unassuming, honest contribution.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 85 minutes.