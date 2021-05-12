Part portrait of a political movement and part coming-of-age story, the documentary “Us Kids” follows several survivors of the 2018 Parkland school shooting — particularly Emma González, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Jaclyn Corin and Samantha Fuentes — as they evolve from what one calls “normal a-- kids doing normal a-- things” to leaders of a national gun reform youthquake. It’s not just Parkland either. As the March for Our Lives movement grows, it’s clear that reform can’t happen if it remains a local thing — or merely a periodic response to sporadic episodes of violence. Bria Smith, a teenager from Milwaukee concerned about kids of color who are being shot “every day,” as she puts it, is also featured. Among the most powerful scenes are ones in which the young activists engage, face to face, with gun rights protesters who show up at March for Our Lives events. Hogg is nothing like he’s “depicted on television,” one of the protesters tells him, almost admiringly. But change is incremental in this film (except as manifested in the burnout experienced by some of its subjects). “Us Kids” makes clear that gun reform, like growing up, will take time, patience and one other thing that may be the hardest of all to make happen: participation in democracy by more young people. As Hogg has tweeted, “If we vote we win.” Unrated. Contains crude language and mature thematic elements. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. 98 minutes.