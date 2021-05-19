The bizarre true story of Albrecht Muth, an eccentric German native and compulsive fabulist who murdered his Washingtonian wife, Viola Drath — 44 years his senior — fascinated not just the tony residents of Georgetown, where the crime took place in 2011, but the world. A 2012 New York Times article, “The Worst Marriage in Georgetown,” is now the basis for a fictionalized drama about the case, which begins with a disclaimer: “This film does not in any way claim to be the truth. Nevertheless, it was inspired by actual events.” The directorial debut of Christoph Waltz, “Georgetown” stars Waltz as Muth’s fictional counterpart, Ulrich Mott, a fiercely ambitious, closeted-gay immigrant who met his future wife, Elsa Brecht (Vanessa Redgrave), while working as a 50-year old Senate intern on Capitol Hill. (The timeline of the film necessarily compresses events; Muth was actually a teenager when he met Drath, and Waltz is now 64. Yet the oddities of the real story are generally preserved: Muth sometimes wore an eye patch and affected an aristocratic title. He also wore what appeared to be a thrift-store military uniform and claimed to be a staff brigadier general in the Iraqi Army.) Although “Georgetown” sometimes feels like a true-crime movie made for TV, Waltz is capable behind the camera, and his direction of Redgrave and Annette Bening, as Brecht’s suspicious daughter, generally stays out of their way, allowing them to do what they do best. As the main character, he’s a bit too hands-off. Waltz has the pathological social-climbing down, to a T. But we never really get inside Mott’s head — if that’s even possible. Still, “Georgetown” is a fascinating guilty pleasure, for anyone who remembers the case. R. Available on demand; also playing at the Angelika Film Center Mosaic and Angelika Pop-Up. Contains strong language, brief nudity and sensuality. 99 minutes.