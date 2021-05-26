When John Heyn and Jeff Krulik headed to the parking lot of a now-defunct suburban Maryland sports arena to document tailgating fans of Judas Priest before the metal band’s May 31, 1986 concert at the Capital Centre, the public-access TV station employees (carting equipment borrowed from work) could hardly have guessed that the resulting 17-minute video would go on to have the shelf life that it has. But this weekend, the Found Footage Festival is celebrating the well-deserved 35th anniversary of “Heavy Metal Parking Lot” — part vérité comedy, part historical artifact, and certified cult smash, mostly via word-of-mouth and pre-viral-age bootleg tapes — with a live virtual party on May 31. The event will feature, in addition to the original “HMPL,” filmed follow-ups (and a live reunion) with some of the film’s self-described “burnout” subjects, several of whom have become underground icons for their hilariously pickled and/or drugged and foul-mouthed interview rants. Bonus features of the event will include screenings of “Neil Diamond Parking Lot,” filmed by Heyn and Krulik at the same venue before the singer’s 1996 appearance, and Krulik’s 2010 “Heavy Metal Picnic,” a documentary look back on an obscure musical bacchanalia (known as the Full Moon Jamboree) that took place, over the course of two days in 1985, on a farm in Potomac. Unrated. Available May 31 at 9 p.m. at foundfootagefest.com. Tickets are $8. Contains strong language and drinking.