There’s many a middling movie that has been lifted out of mediocrity by a mesmerizing central performance. And then there’s “Mogul Mowgli,” the tale of a rising New York-based British-Pakistani rapper who is stricken by the wasting symptoms of an autoimmune disorder that suddenly leaves him not only incapable of delivering the ferocious, poetic stage show he is known for, but barely able to walk. Without Riz Ahmed in the role of Zaheer “Zed” Anwar — a white-hot, believable, deeply personal performance surely enhanced by the actor’s real-life side line as one of half of the rap duo Swet Shop Boys, and a co-writing credit on the film, with first-time feature director Bassam Tariq — “Mogul” feels slight enough that it might float away, like ash from a cinder.