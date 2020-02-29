

Garrett Hedlund, right, and Usher Raymond in “Burden.” (Mark Hill/101 Films)

Rating: (2.5 stars)

Mike Burden is a troubled young man, without meaningful goals and prone to violent outbursts. Clearly the namesake of the film “Burden” needs to find a kindhearted girlfriend. Also, it wouldn’t hurt if he quit the Ku Klux Klan.

That’s just what happens in “Burden,” in which “Mudbound’s” Garrett Hedlund vigorously impersonates a guy who did indeed leave the Klan in 1996. Writer-director Andrew Heckler’s movie completes an accidental trilogy of recent cinematic accounts of real-life white men who broke with racist hate groups.

Like the hero of “Skin,” Mike is an unthinking thug who begins to comprehend the malignancy of his surrogate father when he falls in love with a single mom. And, like the hero of “The Best of Enemies,” Mike eventually forges a grudging alliance with an African American community leader who has every reason to reject him. In this case, that’s the Rev. David Kennedy (Forest Whitaker).

[Converted by love, a former Klansman finds ally at black church]

Mike Burden is the real name of the man who really did help establish something called the Redneck Shop — part store, part Klan museum — in an empty movie theater in Laurens, S.C. In this semi-fictional telling, Mike is under the sway of a bad ol’ boy named Tom Griffin (Tom Wilkinson, playing a character modeled on KKK grand dragon John Howard). Tom employs Mike as a construction worker and repo man and is grooming him to take over the shop, the museum and the local chapter of robe-wearing, cross-burning brutes.



From left: Tom Wilkinson, Forest Whitaker and Usher Raymond in “Burden.” (Mark Hill/101 Films)

It’s in his repo-man role that Mike meets Judy Harbeson (Andrea Riseborough), who begs him not to take the TV treasured by her young son, Franklin (Taylor Gregory). Judy and Mike are immediately attracted to each other, but she doesn’t like his colleagues or their bigotry. Franklin’s best friend, Duane (Devin Bright), is black. As it happens, Duane’s dad (singer Usher Raymond) is Mike’s childhood classmate.

As Judy pulls Mike away from Tom, the Klan leader retaliates. Soon Mike and Judy are jobless and homeless. They turn to Kennedy, whose obligation to “love thy neighbor” is profoundly tested. The minister’s wife, son and congregation don’t want to help a Klansman.

That aspect of the story is powerful, and Kennedy is potentially a more interesting figure than Mike. But his conflict — and Whitaker’s soulful performance — gets less screen time than Mike and his problems. That’s how it usually goes in movies about white racists who stumble toward redemption, and “Burden” is mostly usual.

Hedlund almost justifies the emphasis given his character with a performance that’s vehement and antsy. He bobs and sways constantly, engaging in a vertigo-tempting dance with the handheld camera. Mike also spits a lot, and when he offers a chilly Judy his sweatshirt, it’s a greasy mess. She gamely dons it, in a moment that Riseborough (who, like Wilkinson, is British) makes seem as natural as her feigned Carolina accent.

Overlong and overstuffed with Southern rock and blues numbers, “Burden” is not exemplary filmmaking. But for viewers who can endure another spin through white-supremacist malice and ignorance, Hedlund and Riseborough make it a compelling ride.