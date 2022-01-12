That’s not to say that there isn’t drama in the conspiracy plot, which is more personal than political. The question of how Paul, for instance, evolved from a rabid Nazi — shown in flashbacks to 1932 arguing with Hugh about German pride — to someone willing to risk his life to stop Hitler gives the film interest. Irons makes for a watchable and surprisingly sympathetic Chamberlain, but this is Niewöhner’s film, and his character’s transformation is compelling. So is the reason for it, which involves an old girlfriend (Liv Lisa Fries). MacKay, for his part, is a bit too buttoned up to garner much of our interest. This is more the result of his character — subdued, dutiful, distant — than his performance, which is solid as always.