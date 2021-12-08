Yet, with so many power players and crisscrossing subplots, the film gets lost in the long hallways of the Hyatt hotel where most of the action takes place, in the shadow of the New Orleans Superdome. Although Mervis has a sharp understanding of college football and the power structures that prop it up, his playbook of plot devices too often leans on gimmicky twists to propel the narrative: a lazy love affair; a conveniently covered-up crime; and a tragedy that drops out of nowhere.