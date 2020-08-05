— Ann Hornaday

Adapted from Norwegian writer Per Petterson’s acclaimed 2003 novel, “Out Stealing Horses” stars Stellan Skarsgard as a 67-year-old widower looking back on his life from the threshold of the new millennium. Opening in November 1999, the film centers on Skarsgard’s Trond Sander, jumping back and forth between that year and the summer of 1948, with short excursions to 1943 and 1956. The film, while essentially a poem about memory, is nevertheless an eventful narrative, involving a shocking childhood shooting, Nazis and the Resistance, marital infidelity and parental separation. The theme of twinning figures prominently, in literal twin brothers, the neighboring countries of Norway and Sweden, and two families — even the title has a double meaning. (It refers to both youthful equestrian joyriding and the code name for Resistance activities.) Beautifully shot and acted with quiet restraint, “Out Stealing Horses” is most concerned with a dichotomy of another sort: the past and the present, and how one reconciles the two. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and jxjdc.org. Contains some disturbing violent content and nudity. In Swedish and Norwegian with subtitles. 123 minutes.

The timely documentary “A Thousand Cuts” tells the story of Maria Ressa, the Filipino American co-founder and editor of the news website Rappler, whose championing of press freedom in the Philippines led to her being named, along with other journalists, Time magazine’s 2018 Person of the Year. Set against the backdrop of Philippines President ­Rodrigo Duterte’s murderous war on drugs and persecution of those who report on it, the film plays out, at times, like a thriller. “Why should you care what goes on in the Philippines?” Ressa asks at one point, of her country’s sharp polarization — the result of ­Duterte constant harping on “fake news” and the weaponization of social media. She answers that herself later, comparing her country’s leader to ours: “They both use anger and fear to divide and conquer. They’ve created a politics of hate.” “A Thousand Cuts,” whose title refers to the potential death of democracy by tweet, can feel depressingly familiar, even hopeless at times. And yet it is also utterly urgent. Unrated. Available at theavalon.org, ­afisilver.afi.com and ­cinemaartstheatre.com. Contains strong language, bloody images and offensive social media posts. In English and Tagalog with subtitles. 110 minutes.

The French professional soccer player Nicolas Anelka — now retired after a career that began at 17, playing for such teams as Arsenal, Manchester City and the French national team — looks back on his life and career in the documentary “Anelka: Misunderstood.” TV-14. Available on Netflix. In French with subtitles. 94 minutes.

Set in a small French community, and involving a nudist colony and a historical reenactment society, the quirky romantic comedy “The Bare Necessity,” may not reinvent “oddball characters finding love in unexpected places,” according to Variety. But the “sharp, winning script and the droll, angular performances let us look out at familiar landscapes as though they’re dipped in fresh colors.” Unrated. Available at ­cinemaartstheatre.com. In French with subtitles. 100 minutes.

The romantic comedy “Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run” is the feature sequel to a popular German TV series about the complicated love life of a young woman in Berlin (Felicitas Woll). TV-MA. Available on Netflix. In German with subtitles. 81 minutes.

In “Burning Ghost,” a man wanders the streets of Paris, collecting the final memories of ghosts he encounters and helping them cross to the afterlife. The Hollywood Reporter calls it “a beautifully made minor-key tone poem about love.” Unrated. Available at cinemaartstheatre.com. In French with subtitles. 104 minutes.

The documentary “Creem: America’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll Magazine” takes an affectionate look at the defunct music magazine, which began publication in 1969. Variety calls it a “brief, careening survey through the publication’s two-decade life and times, filled with colorful personalities and commentary. Vintage rock fans will be in (cough) high heaven.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and ­cinemaartstheatre.com. 75 minutes.

Three female college BFFs try to help one of them lose her virginity in the sex comedy ­“CRSHD.” IndieWire says, “The film’s sagging middle soon gives way to a zippy and very funny final act, which ties up big plot points while still hinting at more adventures to come for its charming trio.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 81 minutes.

In “Made in Italy,” real-life father-and-son Liam Neeson and Micheál Richardson play estranged father and son who try to repair their relationship while fixing up a decrepit villa in Tuscany. The Irish Film Critic compares it to a “soothing blanket for those dreaming of escaping to the Repubblica Italiana for a few hours.” R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains coarse language. 120 minutes.

“Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave” is a feature sequel to the series “Malibu Rescue,” about aspiring junior lifeguards. TV-G. Available on Netflix. 70 minutes.

Filmed in five locations entirely on Election Day 2016, the documentary “One Vote” attempts to capture the stories of diverse American voters. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play. 78 minutes.

“The Passengers” takes a documentary look at the struggle of a community of Ethiopian Jews to immigrate to Israel. Unrated. Available at jxjdc.org. In English, Hebrew and Amharic with subtitles. 70 minutes.

The body of a young woman (Nicole Fancher) undergoes painful deterioration after an experiment with time travel goes awry in the horror film “Shifter.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms, including iTunes. 85 minutes.

Inspired by a true story about child trafficking, the noirish, black-and-white Peruvian film “Song Without a Name” tells the story of a young Quechua woman whose newborn child is snatched away moments after its birth in a downtown Lima clinic. The Hollywood Reporter writes that first-time filmmaker Melina León brings a “strong voice and an even stronger eye to this Kafka-esque tale of low crimes and high-level corruption.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Spanish and Quechua with subtitles. 97 minutes.

The documentary “The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World” takes a look at the circumstances that led runners Tommie Smith and John Carlos to stand on the medal platform at the 1968 Olympics in silent protest, with heads bowed and fists raised, during “The Star Spangled Banner.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 69 minutes.

“Star Light” is a supernatural horror film about the strange phenomena that occur after a skateboarder comes across a famous pop star who is on the run from her handlers. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 89 minutes.

The documentary “The Swamp” spotlights several Republican politicians in Washington, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). TV-14. Available on HBO. 114 minutes.

The first documentary by cult filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky (“Santa Sangre”), “Psychomagic: A Healing Art,” is, according to Slant magazine, a “moving, visually striking exploration of the unconventional psychotherapeutic techniques that the filmmaker has developed over a lifetime of reading tarot cards and studying various psychological systems and an assortment of Eastern and Western spiritual practices.” Unrated. Available on Alamo on Demand. In Spanish, French and English with subtitles. 125 minutes.

Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson star in “Waiting for the Barbarians,” an adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s allegorical 1980 novel set in an unidentified colonial outpost in the middle of the desert. The San Francisco Chronicle calls the film “deadly slow and uneventful, with brilliant scenes bursting to life, here and there, like roses in a wasteland.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 112 minutes.

The mayor of a Parisian suburb struggles to implement her nonconformist election promises in the musical rom-com “Wonders in the Suburbs.” Cineuropa calls it “original in tone and underpinned by an extremely precise writing style.” Unrated. Available at cinemaartstheatre.com. In French with subtitles. 109 minutes.