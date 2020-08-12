— Michael O'Sullivan

David Smick is a global macroeconomics expert, author, occasional political adviser and, now, cinematic pamphleteer: In another age, “Stars and Strife” might have been an essay that Smick handed out on street corners or from atop his own soapbox. Instead, it’s a documentary in the illustrated-argument form perfected by essayists as wide-ranging as Michael Moore, Stephen K. Bannon and Thomas Piketty. In this earnest appeal to civics, civility and American exceptionalism, Smick appears on screen along with statesmen, scholars and journalists — including The Washington Post’s own David Ignatius — to diagnose the country’s current state of paralysis and polarization, and suggest the antidote. Like Piketty’s “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” Smick’s film bemoans the rapacious form of capitalism that has resulted in crippling wealth inequality, but “Stars and Strife” makes little mention of the destruction of unions or the communications legislation that ushered in food-fight media culture; more than one eyebrow will be raised at the presentation of Newt Gingrich as a hero of bipartisan comity, given the scorched-earth rhetorical style he’s credited with (or blamed for) perfecting. Still, it’s impossible to argue with “Stars and Strife’s” plea for a return to “Main Street” capitalism, or common-sense electoral reform. We need all the help we can get. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu and Vimeo on Demand. Contains nothing objectionable. 98 minutes.

— Ann Hornaday

Also streaming

Amateur climber Jim Geiger’s attempt, at 68, to summit Mount Everest is the subject of “Accidental Climber,” a “succinct but affecting” documentary that Film Threat says “serves as a gentle reminder that age really is just a number, and sometimes it’s not about achieving your dreams, it’s about the pursuit of them.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Vimeo, FandangoNOW, YouTube and Microsoft/Xbox. 66 minutes.

In the French coming-of-age tale “An Easy Girl,” a 16-year-old girl (Mina Farid) looks up to her older sexually adventurous cousin during a summer together in Cannes. (The older cousin is played by tabloid sensation Zahia Dehar, best known from a 2009 sex scandal involving the French national soccer team.) Beneath its breeziness, the Hollywood Reporter says the film has a lot on its mind, including “materialism, misogyny, the acquisition of self-knowledge and what it means to really accept another person.” TV-MA. Available on Netflix. In French with subtitles. 92 minutes.

Two love-struck high school graduates (Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton) are separated by a tragic car accident in “Endless,” a supernatural romance that IndieWire call a “soulless and vapid ‘Ghost’ rip-off for teens.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 95 minutes.

“Gripped: Climbing the Killer Pillar” is a survival epic set in the Sierra Nevada of California. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 89 minutes.

The documentary “Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story” takes a behind-the-scenes look at the cult animated TV show “Ren & Stimpy” and its visionary yet difficult creator John Kricfalusi. Variety calls it “predominantly fast-paced fun that will be catnip for animation fans, despite the admittedly gruesome (yet engrossing) dark side to this tale.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 104 minutes.

“Night Out” is a drama centering on a group of revelers caught up in Berlin’s vibrant nightlife. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms, including iTunes and Amazon Prime Video. In English and German with subtitles. 88 minutes.

Based on an animated British TV series about a team of anthropomorphic animals in an underwater base, “Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun” follows our heroes as they try to return an octopus friend to his home in the Caribbean. TV-Y. Available on Netflix. 72 minutes.

In the father-daughter love story “Pearl,” Anthony LaPaglia plays a brilliant yet difficult filmmaker who learns that he has a teenage daughter (Larsen Thompson). Variety calls the film “wildly uneven but sporadically affecting,” and praises the “compelling performances of LaPaglia and Thompson. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 93 minutes.

The documentary “River City Drumbeat” tells the story of an African American drum corps founded three decades ago in Louisville, Ky. The New York Times writes: “Though the movie does include footage of drum performances, it doesn’t move at the clip of sticks on snares. Instead, the film listens for this community’s heartbeat, finding its steady pulse just as expected: healthy and strong.” Unrated. Available at themiracletheatre.com. 95 minutes.

Based on the award-winning book “My Life as an Alphabet” by Barry Jonsberg, “H Is for Happiness” is an Australian coming-of-age dramedy about a 12-year-old girl with a difficult home life. Variety writes: “Imagine a cross between John Hughes and Wes Anderson with a soupcon of Pedro Almodóvar, and you get an idea of the film’s playful stylization and witty direction.” Unrated. Available at jxjdc.org 96 minutes.

“Uncle Peckerhead” is a horror comedy about a punk band whose roadie turns out to be a man-eating hillbilly. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 96 minutes.

