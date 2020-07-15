— Michael O'Sullivan

Also streaming

The documentary “Blessed Child” is a look at Reverend Sun Myung Moon’s Unification Church by a former insider: filmmaker Cara Jones, who grew up in the church, and was married in it — in a mass ritual set in an Olympic stadium, alongside thousands of other brides and grooms. According to IndieWire, “Blessed Child” doesn’t really dig into the story of how Jones left the Unification Church, as the film “opts against a straightforward personal history in favor of a more kaleidoscopic approach that allows Jones to present her life as a work in progress.” Unrated. Available July 17 on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play. 77 minutes.

Narrated by Sam Waterston, the documentary “Dateline-Saigon” is a portrait of five journalists — David Halberstam, Neil Sheehan, Malcolm Browne, Peter Arnett, and photographer Horst Faas — who fought to report on the early days of the Vietnam War differently than the rosy version put forth by the White House. “Despite stodgy trappings,” according to the New York Times, “ ‘Dateline-Saigon’ captures a swirl of personalities and conveys the excitement of reporting in a fast-moving, confusing and dangerous atmosphere.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 96 minutes.

Based on a novel by Australian writer Tim Winton, “Dirt Music” tells the story of Georgie and Lu (Kelly Macdonald and Garrett Hedlund), two misfits who engage in a steamy affair in a backwater fishing port in Western Australia. Unrated. Available July 17 on various streaming platforms. 104 minutes.

Two small-town friends set off on a road trip looking for buried treasure in “Easy Does It,” a “scrappy NOLA potboiler with plenty of low-budget charm,” according to the Spool. Linda Hamilton has a cameo as a menacing crime boss. Unrated. Available July 17 on various streaming platforms. 95 minutes.

Inspired by a 1872 Gothic vampire novella by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu, the movie “Carmilla” is the story of a 15-year-old girl (Hannah Rae) whose life on a secluded country estate is upended when a late-night carriage crash brings a young girl (Devrim Lingnau) into her home to recuperate. According to ScreenDaily, the film’s “blend of superstitious brooding, Sapphic romance and sexual awakening should attract modest interest — otherworldly love stories, subversive accounts of forbidden longing and timely tales of female subjugation are rarely out of fashion — but this restrained affair could ultimately use a bit more blood in its veins.” Unrated. Available at July 17 afisilver.afi.com. 94 minutes.

In “The Carer,” Brian Cox plays a Shakespearean actor whose Parkinson’s disease entails the hiring of a caregiver (Coco König), an aspiring young Hungarian actress who hopes that the job may propel her career. Heads butt at first, then gradually give way to tenderness. “Of course the film mainly rests on Cox’s shoulders,” writes the Hollywood Reporter, “and he has one of his best roles as the maddeningly self-absorbed but shrewdly observant actor.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 89 minutes.

After a fling with an old friend (Omar Epps), a married woman (Nia Long) tries to put her indiscretion behind her, only to find that man is dangerously unstable in the thriller “Fatal Affair.” TV-14. Available on Netflix. 89 minutes.

Made over the course of 10 years, the documentary “Father Soldier Son tells the story of Sgt. 1st Class Brian Eisch, a single father wounded in Afghanistan, and his two sons. The Guardian calls the film “sensitively made, yet at times meandering.” R. Available July 17 on Netflix. Contains strong language. 100 minutes.

Winner of the first-ever Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film “Flannery” is a documentary portrait of Southern Gothic writer Flannery O’Connor (“A Good Man Is Hard to Find”). Unrated. Available July 17 at theavalon.org. 108 minutes.

“Gli Infdeli,” which translates as “The Unfaithful Ones,” is an Italian sex comedy about the philandering of five men. TV-MA. Available on Netflix. In Italian with subtitles. 88 minutes.

The latest film from Atom Egoyan (“The Sweet Hereafter”), “Guest of Honour” tells the story of Jim and Veronica (David Thewlis and Laysla De Oliveira), a restaurant inspector and his daughter who has been unjustly imprisoned. The story marks a return to Egoyan’s obsessions: “repressed trauma, the consuming effects of guilt, ambiguities of evidence,” according to the \New York Times, although “several story shortcuts — not least an implausibly profuse monologue by Jim — ensure that the characters’ anguish feels more constructed than organic.” Unrated. At cinemaartstheatre.com. 105 minutes.