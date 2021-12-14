Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel about the rise and fall of a con man — previously adapted for the screen in 1947 — Guillermo del Toro’s noirish-to-the-point-of-misanthropic, gorgeously atmospheric “Nightmare Alley” may be the filmmaker’s best-looking film yet, as well as the one with the most sour outlook on humanity. Every other outdoor scene seems staged in driving rain or gently falling snow, or under the kind of spooky sky that Ray Bradbury once described as “orange and ash gray at twilight” in the opening pages of his “Something Wicked This Way Comes.” Like “Nightmare,” Bradbury’s novel was also a story set in the colorful, creepy, menacing world of a traveling carnival, and featuring a cast of outsiders, hustlers and freaks.