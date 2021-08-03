To that end, Oda sets up the main protagonist, Will (Winston Duke) as a kind of drudge-like celestial bureaucrat — albeit one working in a decidedly grubby home office cluttered with filing cabinets. Will is in charge of vetting candidates for openings on Earth. Part of his job, in a slightly shabby home in the middle of a nameless desert — is to monitor a wall of old-fashioned TV consoles attached to a bank of VCRs. They record the world as seen through the eyes of the handful of people Will has sent to terra firma. If one of his charges should die, as happens early in the film, Will is tasked with vetting a replacement.