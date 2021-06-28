Soon, Curt and Ronald are on the lam with the document, pursued by a detective (Jon Hamm). Eventually, they manage to sniff out the man — correction: men — who want it, each of whom promises a successively richer payday than the one before him. It’s best to let the precise nature of the document — and the true backstory that Solomon mined for the film’s inspiration — reveal itself in the fullness of the film, which follows a deliciously winding path, to a denouement that is as satisfying as it is surprising.