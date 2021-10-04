At the same time, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the secret MI6 superagent James Bond is also a fittingly complicated and ultimately perversely satisfying send-off for the actor, whose character as the film gets underway isn’t even Agent 007 any more, but a retiree (as Craig is about to become, from this franchise). As the fast-paced, even frenzied film gets underway, we pick up with Bond — can anyone get away with calling him James, other than his lady friends? — on holiday with his honey: Léa Seydoux’s sexy psychiatrist Madeleine Swann, whom we met in the last film “Spectre.”